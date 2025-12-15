Malawi President Mutharika Returns Home Amid Health Speculation





Malawian President Arthur Peter Mutharika, 85, is set to touch down in Blantyre today, wrapping up a two-week private trip to South Africa.

The Chief Secretary to the President, Justin Saidi, confirmed Mutharika’s return, with an expected arrival time of 17:00 local time at Bakili Muluzi International Airport.





Rumors have been swirling about the president’s health, with some speculating he traveled to South Africa for medical attention. However, the government maintains the visit was private, leaving many wondering what’s really going on.