MalawiDecides2025: SADC, SEOM lauds Malawians for peaceful, orderly elections

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) has described Malawi’s 2025 General Election as generally peaceful and orderly.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, SEOM Head of Mission, Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku, said the political and security environment before, during, and immediately after polling day was calm.



He noted that most stakeholders confirmed the campaign period was conducted without widespread violence or intimidation, with political parties and independent candidates able to campaign freely across the country.

Masuku, however, pointed out isolated cases of political tension and pockets of violence in districts such as Kasungu, Mangochi, and Nkhotakota.

The Mission urged authorities to ensure impartial handling of electoral-related offences.

SEOM will issue its final report within 30 days, but preliminary findings commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for professionalism and stakeholder engagement throughout the process.