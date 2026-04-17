Malema Slams Magistrate as “Racist and Incompetent”, Alleges AfriForum Influence in Firearm Case





Julius Malema has sharply criticised the magistrate ‘Twanet Oliver’ presiding over his firearm discharge case, describing her as “racist” and “incompetent” following the ruling against him.





Malema further alleged that the case has been influenced by AfriForum, suggesting the group has played a role in driving the legal action against him.





The remarks come after Malema’s conviction and sentencing in the firearm-related case, which has drawn significant political attention in South Africa.





His comments have sparked renewed debate, with critics warning against attacks on judicial independence, while supporters argue he is exposing political bias within parts of the justice system.