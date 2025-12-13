Malema urges South Africa to deepen ties with China amid fraying US relations



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on South Africa to foster closer political and economic ties with China, positioning Beijing as a strategic partner as relations with the United States deteriorate.





Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema urged the government and South Africans to shift focus from Washington to Beijing, arguing that the U.S. had become antagonistic toward Pretoria’s foreign policy and global alliances.





He contrasted China’s role with what he described as hostile actions by U.S. President Donald Trump whom Malema labeled a “modern-day Adolf Hitler” in diplomatic engagements with South African leaders.





Malema highlighted South Africa’s longstanding economic links with China, noting that Beijing has been the country’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years and that Chinese investment has helped create hundreds of thousands of local jobs.





He challenged critics who once opposed stronger ties with China, saying even political rivals such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) have shifted stance after engaging with Beijing.





South Africa’s relationship with China has already expanded under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has elevated bilateral ties into an “all-round strategic cooperative partnership” and worked with Chinese leadership on cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and multilateral forums such as BRICS and the G20.





Analysts say Malema’s comments reflect broader debates in South African politics about foreign policy direction, economic diversification, and the balance between traditional Western partnerships and emerging Global South alliances. Domestic opinion remains divided over the economic and geopolitical implications of deepening engagement with rival global powers.