Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger launch $895m regional investment bank



The military-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have launched a regional investment bank capitalised at 500 billion CFA francs ($895 million) to finance infrastructure, energy and agricultural projects.





Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger established a regional investment bank with 500 billion CFA francs in capital.





The bank aims to fund infrastructure, energy, and agricultural projects using resources from these nations.





Finance ministers highlight the initiative as crucial for economic development and strategic financing.





Approximately 5% of tax revenues from each country will support the bank, reducing dependency on foreign donors.