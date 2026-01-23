“Mama” – Davido Meets French First Lady in Paris Amid Kemi Olunloyo’s Allegations

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has arrived in France for a performance, accompanied by his elder sister and manager, Sharon Adeleke. The trip comes in the wake of renewed controversy sparked by journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Unfazed by Drama

Olunloyo recently made headlines with damaging allegations, claiming the singer’s twins are autistic, while also trading insults with his aide, Israel DMW, and attacking his father. However, Davido appeared unbothered by the online storm as he stepped out in Paris.

A Warm Encounter

In a viral video from the trip, the singer was seen getting the attention of the French First Lady, Brigitte Macron. He affectionately addressed her as “mama” as she walked by. Hearing him, she stopped to greet the duo, sharing a brief hug with Davido and his sister before continuing.

Fans React

Supporters have praised the singer for staying focused. Many mocked his critics, noting that while “keypad warriors” are busy arguing over rumors and DNA issues, Davido remains “booked and busy,” moving from one high-profile connection to another.

Presidential Ties

This follows a previous encounter where Davido met with French President Emmanuel Macron. During that meeting, the singer described France as his home and even video-called his wife, Chioma, to introduce her to the President, proudly stating, “That is my wife”.

Watch the video below …..