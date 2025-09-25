Man apologises for promoting South African pastor’s failed rapture prophecy

A South African man has apologised to his followers after publicly promoting Pastor Joshua Mhlakela’s prophecy that rapture would happen on September 23 and 24, 2025.

The man admitted the date wasn’t given to him directly, saying he only believed what Pastor Mhlakela claimed — that Jesus told him the exact day rapture would take place.

Hundreds of South Africans had reportedly gathered in the woods on Tuesday, praying and watching the skies in expectation. But when nothing happened, the group quietly dispersed.

Meanwhile, Pastor Mhlakela has now told his congregation that the rapture is still on the way. He said if it didn’t happen on the 23rd, it would happen on the 24th — “because of time difference.”