MAN ARRESTED FOR MÜRDERING WIFE WITH AXE AFTER FINDING HER IN ACTION WITH BOYFRIEND



24-year-old man detained for allegedly murdering his ex-wife with an axe after reportedly finding her engaged in sexual intercourse with her boyfriend.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the incident which occurred on May 29, 2026, at Zakeyo Village in Chief Magodi’s area.





He said the deceased Bafiske Nkhata, aged 24, was visited by her boyfriend, Thomas Phiri, aged 33, of Langwani Village, not knowing that her ex-husband, Moses Chirwa, was also in the area and was secretly following them.





When Thomas Phiri decided to leave, the deceased accompanied him, and along the way the two reportedly went into a nearby bush, where they engaged in sexual intercourse.





This allegedly infuriated the suspect, who was secretly observing their movements. He then reportedly obtained an axe, which he borrowed from a friend within the same village, and charged at the unsuspecting couple.





He swung the axe towards Phiri who was on top of his ex-wife but he stooped and, in the process, it hit his ex-wife on the head who died instantly.





Mr. Mweemba said Phiri fled back to his home in Langwani Village, while the suspect also ran away from the scene and allegedly hid the axe in nearby shrubs before returning to his home in Matemanga Village.





Chirwa reportedly fled to Keyala Village near the Malawi border but was later apprehended by police and taken to Chasefu Police Station, where he was interrogated, leading to the revelation of what had happened.



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