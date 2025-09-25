Man found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on golf course

Ryan Routh has been found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on his West Palm Beach golf course last year.

The man now faces life imprisonment as the jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, found him guilty on all charges after two hours of deliberation.

He was charged by the government with five criminal counts including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh had pleaded not guilty to the chargers and chose to defend himself in court.

Prosecutors said he spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery while the then candidate played golf on 15 September 2024.

During his closing argument, Routh said he didn’t intend to kill anyone. “It’s hard for me to believe that a crime occurred if the trigger was never pulled,” he said.

Shortly after he was found guilty, the 59-year-old tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen as officers quickly swarmed and dragged him out of the courthouse.

His daughter, Sara Routh, screamed: “Dad, I love you, don’t do anything. I’ll get you out. He didn’t hurt anybody.”