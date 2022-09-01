Man is heartbroken as DNA results reveal his 6-year-old daughter is not his after he dropped out of school to become a full-time father

After learning that his 6-year-old daughter is not his, an American dad described how heartbroken he was.

The man who posted a photo of the DNA result said he fell into debt and stopped going to school so he could focus on being a full-time father.

Daniel Robinson said he has been a single father for four years and recently learned he has been deceived and used as a pawn for six of those years. He also said that his baby’s mother and most of her acquaintances were aware.

He wrote;

Tired. I’ve kept my peace as long as possible but I feel like it’s time to tell my story. I’ve loved this little girl while she was still a fetus inside of her mother. I dropped out of school to be a full time father. I worked whatever hours possible. I even became a SINGLE FATHER for 4 years! I’ve went into debt, I gave my absolute all, even scrapped change for wipes. Only to find out 6 years later that I had been being lied to and manipulated. She knew and half of her friends did too. I am hurt and angry. No I am NOT okay.