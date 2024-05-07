ALICE MUSUKWA, DORA SILIYA REJECT APOLOGY FROM UPND MEMBER CHELLA TUKUTA

RENOWNED Zambian super model Miss Alice Musukwa has rejected an apology from embattled UPND member Cornelius Chella Tukuta.

Tukuta made a series of YouTube videos where he alleged that Miss Musukwa used charms to spiritually manipulate men and that her husband who is a US national is a victim of charm.

Musukwa in an emotional thirty minute live stream added that she can never accept an apology from Mr Tukuta nor forgive him for damaging her career and reputation for three consecutive years.

Another apology Tukuta fired at former chief government spokesperson Honorable Dora Siliya has bounced as she has decided to give no comment.

In 2021, Tukuta created a web of lies and alleged that former chief government spokesperson Honorable Miss Dora Siliya linked young girls to high profile political figures as escorts which saw him imprisoned for defamation and was hailed a freedom fighter by the UPND leadership.

Tukuta was later pardoned by former Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.