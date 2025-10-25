Man who decapitated couple before dumping their remains near UK bridge in suitcase sentenced to life in prison

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years after killing a couple and dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge.

He murdered Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July 2024 in their flat in west London. Staying with the civil partners at the time, Mosquera ‘decapitated and dismembered’ them.

The double murderer froze parts of their remains and took the rest to the landmark in Bristol.

Sentencing him for the murders, Mr Justice Bennathan told the defendant: “Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso were a settled, affectionate couple.

“It was their tragedy that you, Yostin Mosquera, came into their lives.

“I now have to sentence you for these premeditated and thoroughly wicked crimes.”

Earlier this year, a jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously convicted him of both murders. And earlier today (24 October), he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography.