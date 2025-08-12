A man who kept the body of his ex-girlfriend hidden in his home for more than two years has been sentenced to prison.

Jamie Stevens, 51, concealed the remains of 36-year-old Anouska Sites under a blanket after she died at his flat on Upton Road, Torquay, in early 2022.

When police came looking for Anouska, Stevens lied, claiming he had not seen her in months. She was reported missing on April 10 this year, prompting an investigation. The last confirmed sighting of her was on May 21, 2022, but Stevens told officers she had disappeared earlier.

Despite repeated police visits, there was no answer at his flat. On May 27, officers forced entry and discovered Anouska’s body inside. Stevens admitted he had found her dead after a night together in January 2023 but chose to cover her with a blanket instead of contacting emergency services.

He told investigators he knew what he should have done, adding that he could not explain why he failed to alert authorities, acknowledging that his explanation “didn’t sound right.”

Detective Inspector Jeanne Hellyer said: “Anouska was denied the dignity and right of a lawful burial on her death by Stevens. My thoughts remain with her family and friends, who can now lay her to rest.” Police confirmed Anouska’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

At Exeter Crown Court on August 11, Stevens was jailed for 14 months for preventing the lawful burial of a body, alongside a concurrent eight-month sentence for perverting the course of justice.