MAOMA HAILS MFUWE PEOPLE FOR ACCEPTING UPND



August 6,2025



UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma has commended the people of Mfuwe constituency in Lavushimanda for their overwhelming turnout during the party’s recent community engagements.





He said the massive attendance is a clear reflection that the people of Mfuwe have now embraced the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Maoma explained that holding public meetings in the area was once a challenge when UPND was in the opposition, but the situation has changed significantly.





“The energy and acceptance we are witnessing in Mfuwe today is a sign of the trust people now have in our government,” he said.





He noted that the ongoing developmental projects in the constituency have won the hearts of many residents.



Mr. Maoma applauded President Hichilema for fostering national unity, which has seen even some opposition councillors aligning themselves with the ruling party.





He expressed disappointment that some opposition Members of Parliament are underutilizing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





He said where the CDF is being used effectively, the results are visible and transformative.





“I want to urge all citizens to support the President and help him take development to every corner of the country,” he said.





Mr. Maoma called on Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema to ensure that development reaches every part of the nation.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM