Marco Rubio Denies U.S. Role in Alleged Pressure to Remove Cuba’s President



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected reports claiming Washington is behind efforts to pressure Cuba into removing President Miguel Díaz-Canel, calling the allegations “fake news” and based solely on unverified insider claims.





The report, attributed to The New York Times, suggested the U.S. had engaged in political maneuvering toward Cuba, though not explicitly pushing for regime change. Rubio, however, did not clarify which parts of the report were inaccurate.





He emphasized that Cuba’s economy remains fragile and heavily dependent on external support, historically from the Soviet Union and currently from Venezuela, warning that the system is struggling to sustain itself





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has intensified rhetoric toward Cuba, describing the country as increasingly weak and hinting that the U.S. could intervene or influence internal changes.





At the same time, Washington continues to increase pressure on Havana, particularly through energy restrictions, contributing to ongoing fuel shortages and a worsening economic crisis across the island.





The situation reflects deepening tensions, as both sides navigate a fragile and increasingly volatile relationship.