Mark X catches fire while on the move, driver rushed to Hospital



A Toyota Mark X was last night extensively damaged after it caught fire along Cairo Road near the Indo Zambia Bank South End Branch in Lusaka.





According to Police spokesman Godfrey Chilabi, the incident occurred between 19:30 and 20:00 hours and involved a white Toyota Mark X, registration number BLB 515 ZM, driven by Peter Chisha of Lusaka





He says Chisha was driving southbound along Cairo Road shortly after 19:00 hours when the vehicle suddenly burst into flames.





He says the driver was rushed to hospital after inhaling smoke but was treated and later discharged.





Officers from Lusaka Central Police Station, working with the Lusaka City Council Fire Brigade, managed to put out the fire, although the vehicle was extensively damaged.





The burnt car was towed to Lusaka Central Police Station as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.



©️ TV Yatu May 20, 2026.