Masemola says Mchunu told him Ramaphosa backed Task Team disbandment





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu told him President Cyril Ramaphosa supported his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).





Masemola said Mchunu insisted the president had agreed with the move, but when he later briefed Ramaphosa on the matter, the president appeared surprised and questioned the lack of justification for dissolving the team.





According to Masemola, Ramaphosa said he would engage directly with Mchunu, but the outcome of that discussion was never communicated.





The PKTT was established in 2018 after the Moerane Commission exposed widespread political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Its abrupt disbandment earlier this year has been met with criticism, with Masemola arguing the directive undermined the operational independence of the police service.