Massive overnight drone battle sees both Russia and Ukraine claim major interceptions





Russia and Ukraine have reported another intense night of cross-border drone warfare, with both sides claiming significant interception successes.





Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems destroyed a total of 133 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including areas surrounding Moscow.





Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 79 Russian kamikaze drones launched during the latest wave of attacks.





The figures could not be independently verified, but they underscore the growing scale of the drone war between the two countries as both sides continue to target military, industrial and strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.





The latest exchanges highlight how unmanned aerial systems have become a central component of the conflict, with increasingly frequent strikes reaching deep into both Russian and Ukrainian territory.