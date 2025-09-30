Mbeki applauds General Mkhwanazi’s courage in exposing police and political interference

Mbeki applauds Mkhwanazi’s courage in exposing police and political interferences

Former President Thabo Mbeki has publicly endorsed KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s outspoken criticism of the criminal justice system, commending his courage in raising deeply troubling allegations of corruption, political interference and criminal syndicate infiltration.

Speaking at an ANC political school in Durban during a two-day session convened by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team (PTT), Mbeki praised Mkhwanazi’s July revelations delivered with dramatic effect which prompted the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“I’m very very glad that Mkhwanazi had the courage to speak out … because at last now we have the Madlanga Commission which will then hear evidence from everybody.”

Mkhwanazi’s claims include allegations that senior police and political figures, notably Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, have interfered in policing operations and allowed corruption to flourish. He warned that unless addressed, these problems could lead to a catastrophic collapse of the criminal justice system.

The Commissioner’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga detailes suspicions of political sabotage through interference with operations, disbanding of units meant to investigate political killings, stalling case dockets, and collusion with business interests.

Mbeki used his address to link Mkhwanazi’s revelations to broader challenges within the ANC and the country. He called for honest internal reflection over self-enrichment, for leaders to work to restore public trust, and for dialogue that places the concerns of ordinary people at the centre.

Reactions to Mkhwanazi’s allegations have been mixed. Many, including civil society organisations, opposition parties, and community policing forums, have rallied around the Commissioner, praising his willingness to speak out. Others have cautioned that the allegations must be proven and handled via proper legal and institutional channels.

The Madlanga Commission’s proceedings, which began with Mkhwanazi’s testimony, are gathering evidence from various sources documentary, testimonial, audio communications to probe whether the system has been compromised by internal corruption, political interference and criminal syndicate influence.