Meet the oldest woman to be crowned Miss France at 34

Angelique Angarni-Filopon has broken barriers, becoming the oldest woman to win the Miss France crown at age 34. Representing Martinique, Angarni-Filopon’s victory came after the pageant made historic changes to its eligibility criteria, allowing women over the age of 24 to compete.

Her groundbreaking win has been hailed as a milestone in the evolution of the Miss France pageant, which has faced criticism in recent years for its rigid rules. In her acceptance speech, Angarni-Filopon reflected on her journey, saying, “Today, I stand here as a 34-year-old woman representing Martinique, its diaspora, and every woman who has been told it’s too late to follow her dreams.”

The Miss France organization announced earlier this year that it would expand eligibility requirements, embracing a broader definition of beauty and representation. Contestants from diverse age groups and professional backgrounds participated in this year’s pageant, held in Dijon. According to Republic World, Angarni-Filopon competed alongside candidates from professions such as dentistry, law, and medicine.

The pageant featured the traditional lineup of events, including regional costume presentations, swimsuit displays, and ballgown showcases. Contestants performed to a soundtrack blending ’90s hits with country music, offering a fresh twist to the long-standing competition.

Angarni-Filopon’s triumph was celebrated as a victory for Martinique and women aspiring to redefine societal norms. This marks the second win for Martinique in the pageant’s history, the first being in 1977.

“She represents a new era for Miss France,” said Sylvie Tellier, former Miss France and a key figure in the organization. “Her win shows that the pageant is evolving, embracing women from all walks of life and experiences.”

Throughout the competition, Angarni-Filopon impressed judges with her poise, confidence, and advocacy for inclusion. Her journey to the crown was seen as symbolic of perseverance and resilience.

Winning the Miss France title comes with significant perks. Angarni-Filopon will receive a Parisian apartment for the duration of her reign, along with a year-long allowance and a range of sponsored gifts. She will also embark on a whirlwind year of public appearances, philanthropy, and ambassadorial duties, representing the Miss France brand across the globe.

While the pageant is known for its glamorous events and high-profile engagements, Angarni-Filopon has already indicated that her focus will extend beyond appearances. “This is more than a crown; it’s a platform,” she said during a post-win press conference. “I hope to inspire women to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their goals, no matter the obstacles.”

The Miss France 2024 competition has been praised for embracing a more inclusive vision of beauty, aligning with global trends in the pageant industry. Organizations such as Miss Universe and Miss America have also made strides toward expanding eligibility, allowing married women, mothers, and candidates of diverse ages to compete.

Angarni-Filopon’s win resonates with audiences in France and beyond, particularly in the Caribbean, where her victory is seen as a proud moment for Martinique’s representation on the global stage.

“Her success is our success,” said one fan on social media. “Angelique has shown that age is just a number and that representation matters.”

As Angarni-Filopon begins her reign, she carries the hopes of many who see her as a symbol of change and progress. Her victory has ignited conversations about age inclusivity and the role of pageants in empowering women.

“This is only the beginning,” she said. “Together, we can redefine what it means to succeed and show that every woman deserves her moment to shine.”

Angarni-Filopon’s historic win signals a new chapter for Miss France, one where tradition meets transformation, and barriers are replaced by possibilities.