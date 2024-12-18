Megan Thee Stallion files restraining order against jailed Tory Lanez over ‘psychological warfare’

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly filed a restraining order against fellow rapper Tory Lanez for harassing her while he’s in prison.

The 29-year-old rapper submitted a request on Tuesday, per TMZ, detailing months of torment from Tory, who’s currently serving a 10-year sentence in California for shooting at her feet back in 2020.

She claimed that Lanehadas orchestrated defamatory statements about her through a group of bloggers that spread defamatory statements about her. One of those bloggers is Elizabeth Milagro Cooper — someone that Meg sued in October due to allegedly promoting deep fake porn about her.

In this new filing, Meg claims that prison phone call logs are evidence of a “conspiratorial relationship” between Lanez and Cooper.

According to Meg, there’s a conversation that Lanez has with his father about payments for the blogger for harassing her.

TMZ says that this “psychological warfare” against her has caused her to get deeply depressed and estranged from her friends. With this filing for a restraining order, she wants it to force Lanez to stop harassing her directly or through others.

There are also reportedly financial records of payments to Cooper, according to TMZ’s source.

The records allegedly showcase payments made between October 2020 and March 2022 for a total of $3,000.

Last week, the accusation about Lanez appeared in an amended complaint in connection with Megan’s lawsuit against Cooper.

In the complaint, Megan’s legal team said that Lanez “repeatedly discussed” Cooper with his father. At one point, both Lanez and his father “confidently asserted that [Megan] would never be able to prove” that Lanez “pays or paid” the blogger for attacking her.

“By consciously coordinating with [Megan’s] convicted assaulter simply to amplify [Lanez’s] disproven and baseless theories to help him seek retribution against [Megan]—the true victim of [Lanez’s] criminal acts Defendant engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct that has caused, and continues to cause, [Megan] severe emotional distress,” the filing reads.

In October, Megan sued YouTuber and social media personality Milagro Gramz (Elizabeth Milagro Cooper) for allegedly acting as a ‘mouthpiece and puppet’ for Tory.

Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro accused Gramz of carrying out a public campaign to ‘denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements’ about Megan on behalf of Lanez.

The blogger is accused of going as far as to share a ‘deepfake pornographic video’ depicting the rapper, real name Megan Pete – a move that Spiro says violates a Florida statute banning ‘altered sexual depictions’ of real people.

In a statement shared with DailyMail.com, Megan said: ‘It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.

‘I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists.’

She continued: ‘It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.’

In a statement posted to X, Gramz acknowledged the lawsuit and confirmed that she had ‘been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.’

In August 2023, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the feet during a drunken argument after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020.