Megan Thee Stallion’s Romance With NBA Star Rocked By Cheating Claimsby Sam Moore

Megan Thee Stallion‘s boyfriend, NBA player Torrey Craig, has been accused of cheating on the Houston Hottie — but he claims it’s all cap.

Over the weekend, an OnlyFans star by the name of Jasmine Elizabeth exposed her alleged fling with the Chicago Bulls forward by posting screenshots of purported messages between them, as well as apparent financial payments.

Their alleged conversations included a number of sexually explicit messages, with Craig asking her if she’s “ever made a sextape” and telling her he wants to “suck the milk” out of her breasts.

The messages allegedly date from May 2023 to December 2024, which overlaps with Craig’s relationship with Megan which first made healines last August.

The basketball player was quick to clap back at the claims, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emoji].”

He also gave Elizabeth a taste of her own medicine, posting a screenshot of a stream of unanswered messaged from the woman.

Craig additionally shared a clip of a woman showing how to create fake messages, implying that is what Elizabeth did.

However, Elizabeth attempted to refute Craig’s denials by accusing him of deleting his messages and posting another screenshot of him asking her to “be my wife.”

She also commented: “You play this game better than you actually play on the court. I’m done after this but why are you erasing stuff to validate yourself. You always in my close friends keeping tabs on me, FaceTiming me and sending me money.

“Since 2023 you’ve made effort up until now. We have endless text messages etc. and then you called my phone last night to delete it because you’re guilty. The fact you’re lying shows you’re not even worthy of Meg.”

She continued: “I didn’t even know you and Meg were a thing until the shaderoom posted y’all in the bed after I told you about my situation and you felt some type of way. Then you kept talking to me all the way up till now which made me believe something otherwise. Sorry.

“Then you delete everything. There’s no need for women to go against other women; men never take accountability and it damages women further on both sides by playing games. You play this game better than you actually play on the court. You may get to start after this.”

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to comment on the drama.