Meloni Tells Trump “Italy and I Do Not Beg” in Blistering Rebuke



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flatly rejected Donald Trump’s claim that she begged him for a photo at the G7 summit in France, firing back that his remarks were completely fabricated and declaring that neither she nor her country grovels for anyone.





Trump told an Italian television network that Meloni had desperately wanted a picture with him during the summit in Evian-les-Bains, saying he only agreed because he felt sorry for her. Meloni wasted no time setting the record straight, releasing a video statement saying she was frankly astonished by his comments and calling them completely made up.





She didn’t stop there. Meloni pointed out that this isn’t the first time Trump has treated a loyal ally with this kind of disrespect, and noted something far more troubling: he reserves far more patience and indulgence for America’s adversaries than he does for the countries that have stood beside the United States for decades.





The fallout was immediate. Italy’s Foreign Minister canceled a planned weekend trip to the United States, calling Trump’s comments serious and offensive to both Meloni and the Italian people. Italy’s Defence Minister went a step further, saying he couldn’t imagine Meloni begging for anything, not even under threat





The dust up exposes a relationship that has been fraying for months. Meloni was once one of Trump’s most reliable allies in Europe, the only EU leader who showed up to his inauguration. But cracks started forming when she stood behind Pope Leo XIV after Trump attacked him over his criticism of the Iran war, and again when Italy refused to back the U.S. military campaign. Trump responded by accusing her of losing her nerve.





Now the mask is fully off. One of Trump’s most devoted European allies just told him, on camera, that she does not beg. Not for a photo. Not for anything.