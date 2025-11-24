MERZ & MACRON REJECT U.S. PEACE PLAN – KREMLIN SAYS “WHAT PLAN?”



Germany’s Chancellor Merz says there’s “no willingness” among G7 leaders to let Russia back into the G8 – flatly rejecting a key point in the reported US “peace plan” for Ukraine.





Macron echoed the same: no G8 comeback without full consensus, which isn’t remotely in sight.





The US plan, leaked to media, proposes reintegrating Russia into the global economy in exchange for ending the war – including lifting sanctions, a long-term US-Russia economic pact, and cooperation on AI, energy, and rare earth metals.





Trump has long pushed to bring Russia back into the fold, calling its G8 exit a “big mistake.”



Russia was kicked out in 2014 after annexing Crimea. It hasn’t attended a G20 summit in person since 2019.





Moscow says it hasn’t officially received the 28-point plan and wasn’t even aware of the Geneva talks between the US, Ukraine, and European countries.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia won’t discuss the proposal through the media.



Sources: DW, TASS