Mexico head coach has expressed his gratitude to Africans for the overwhelming support

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has expressed his gratitude to Africans for the overwhelming support shown to his team during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.





According to Aguirre, the level of support Mexico received from across Africa was unlike anything he had experienced in his football career.





“Africa supported us massively, and I’ve never seen anything like it before. We are very grateful,” he said.





His comments come at the back of Mexico’s 2–0 victory over South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





The result sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Africans celebrating Mexico’s win.





Aguirre noted that African fans stood behind his team throughout the match and described the support as unprecedented.



Source: Fifa World Cup Facebook Page