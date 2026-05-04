Michael B. Jordan ran back to Lori Harvey after she has b-een with all his friends



He was spotted with Lori Harvey again almost 4 years after their breakup…





C-ritics say after being single all this time, he definitely never moved on.



Meanwhile, she turned him down when he wanted to marry her because, according to her, “I still want to explore more men and gain more life experience.”





Also, since their breakup, she has been with Michael B. Jordan’s friends and colleagues in the industry.



It even got to a point where her father, Steve Harvey, said he’s not h-appy seeing his daughter jumping from one man to another. Meanwhile, Steve wished she could just stick to one man only, which is Michael B. Jordan, but unfortunately, his daughter wants to explore other men.





Fans are now saying Michael B. Jordan might just be another Will Smith because Lori Harvey has b-een with all his friends and colleagues.





What if it has been written that they would be together and have a happy married life❓