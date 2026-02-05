Michael Jackson chilling words that he will rather k!ll himself than ‘never see a child again’

Michael Jackson’s chilling confession about choosing de@th over being prohibited from seeing children can now be heard for the first time.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, unheard audio clips and new information from Jackson’s 2005 child mol£station trial will be disclosed for the first time.

The new four-part documentary, titled The Trial, will share a clip, which Jackson says he would rather “k!ll himself” than be prohibited from seeing children ever again.

He added that he would have “nothing else to live for”.

Jackson said that children often gravitate towards him and “fall in love” with his child-like personality. He added that this could often get him into trouble.

The musician di£d aged 50 in June 2009 from acute propofol intoxication, administered by his doctor, Dr Conrad Murray. His de@th was ruled a homicide.

In the clip which airs tonight, Feb. 4, Jackson said: “There’s nothing more spiritual to me than children, I think it’s the most golden thing we have. I can be myself and jump into their magical world.”

He adds: “If you tell me right now, that ‘Michael, you could never see another child’… I would k!ll myself.”

The Thriller hitmaker went on to add: “I swear to you, I would, because I have nothing else to live for.”

Another recording hears the musician say: “Children want to just touch me and hug me.”

He added: “Kids end up falling in love with my personality – sometimes it gets me into trouble.”

Channel 4 said of the new series: “Featuring startling new revelations about the 2005 trial of Michael Jackson, this new series includes exclusive footage and unheard audio tapes of Jackson, his close insiders, and the LA police.”

The audio tapes are believed to shed more light on Jackson’s relationship with Gavin Arvizo. Gavin accused Jackson of s£xual molestation in 2005, claiming the musician showed him p0rnography and gave him alcohol.

The indictment included four counts of child mol£station, four counts of getting a child drunk with the purpose of mol£station and of conspiring to hold a boy and his family at his Neverland ranch.

After a four-month trial, Jackson was acquitted of all 14 charges.

A source told the New York Post of the audio recordings: “There is something extremely unusual and eerie about Michael Jackson’s infatuation with children. To hear his voice discuss children in this manner, given he had been accused on mol£station, raises many questions about his mental health, mindset and sadly, intentions.

“This is Michael at his most open, giving us an insight into how he was in love with children… infatuated with wanting to be around them.”

In his 2003 documentary, Living with Michael Jackson, he admitted that he allowed children into his home – and his bed, without parental supervision.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s former publicist also appears in the Channel 4 series and claims he “absolutely” believed the allegations against the singer.

He will be heard saying: “I believe there was a cover-up for so many years.”

Jackson’s estate has strongly denied all child mol£station allegations made against the singer.