Michael Jordan made about $94 million in total salary during his famous 15-year NBA career. He now gets around $300 million every year

Michael Jordan made about $94 million in total salary during his famous 15-year NBA career.



Today, that amount looks small compared to the money he earns without playing.





He now gets around $300 million every year just from his deal with Nike—more than three times what he earned in his whole career.





The main source is the Jordan Brand, a part of Nike that brings in roughly $7 billion in sales annually.





Jordan receives about 5% of every sale as royalties, linking his earnings directly to the brand’s huge worldwide popularity.





Along with the smart sale of his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, this steady income has raised his total wealth to an estimated $3.5 billion, placing him among the richest athletes ever.