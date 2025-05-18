Michael Jordan Officially Joins NBC Sports, Becomes NBA Commentator

Michael Jordan will return to the NBA spotlight as a special contributor for NBC Sports starting in the 2025–26 season. This will be his first time as an NBA commentator since retiring in 2003, coinciding with NBC’s big comeback to NBA broadcasting after 23 years.

NBC recently signed an 11-year, $76 billion deal with the NBA. The network plans to air up to 100 regular-season games each year and will relaunch “Sunday Night Basketball” in 2026. NBC is also bringing back the popular “Roundball Rock” theme song from the 1990s.

According to WBLS, Jordan will join a new broadcast team that includes Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play announcers, with Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Carmelo Anthony serving as analysts.

Since selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, Jordan has remained largely out of the spotlight. His return to the screen is expected to boost viewership, given his strong legacy and deep understanding of the game.

Fans are eager to see Jordan take on this new role. With NBC reviving its classic NBA coverage, his presence adds star power and fresh perspective to the upcoming 2025-26 season.