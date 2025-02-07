Michael Jordan’s Son Arrested For Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is in trouble with the law. He was reportedly arrested in Florida on Monday, February 3, 2025.

His offense includes driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, sources close to the scene have said.

The 34-year-old, according to reports, was booked into Orange County jail in Florida, but it was unclear if he was still in custody as of Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Police reports indicate that he drunkenly got out his Lamborghini SUV, which was stuck on a train track after a night out. And when police approached the car, there were signs that he had been trying to get away from the area but was unable to do so.

Law enforcers believe he had fled a nearby traffic stop, and upon interrogation, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

His excuse was that he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks. However, police said they noticed slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes throughout the interaction.

Reports indicate Jordan admitted to being at a gentleman’s club and drinking earlier in the evening, but he was adamant his alcohol intake was under the legal limit and allegedly refused to provide breath samples in custody.

Other details attributed to the police said they found a white powdery substance in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine.

Marcus is the second eldest child of Michael and his first wife Juanita Vanoy’s three children. Some records show he played basketball at the University of Central Florida for a short time.

He is also known to be the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Trophy Room, a retail boutique that sells footwear and apparel.

Some records indicate he pleaded “no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Omaha, Nebraska”, back in 2012, and was charged with obstructing a police officer at the time, but the charges were later dropped.