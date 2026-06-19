Michelle Obama Reminds the World Barack Won a Nobel Peace Prize, In Subtle Jab to Trump



At the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Michelle Obama took the stage and delivered a line that brought the crowd to its feet. Running through her husband’s eight years in office, she listed the economy, healthcare, the Bin Laden raid, the auto industry rescue, and then landed on it: “winning a peace prize.” The crowd erupted. Hillary Clinton, seated nearby, could be seen laughing and cheering along.





The moment was impossible to miss. Trump has spent years insisting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, publicly claiming credit for diplomatic achievements and openly contrasting himself with Obama, whose 2009 award he has long resented. Michelle didn’t say Trump’s name. She didn’t have to





The ceremony brought together an extraordinary gathering of American leadership. Former Presidents Biden, Bush, and Clinton stood together on stage alongside their spouses, and former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance. Trump did not come. He had previously called the $850 million center a “total disaster.”





The Nobel Committee awarded Barack Obama its Peace Prize in 2009 for his efforts to rebuild international diplomacy, pursue nuclear disarmament, and reset relationships with American allies around the world. The award recognized the tone and vision he brought to global leadership. Trump has never received one





Michelle Obama reminded everyone of that today, with a smile, in front of the whole country.