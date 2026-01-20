MILES SAMPA ARRESTED OVER ALLEGED FAKE POLLING STATION CLAIMS

By:Thomas Afroman Mwale

Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has been arrested after presenting himself to the Zambia Police Service headquarters following the opening of a docket against him for the offence of transmitting unsolicited or deceptive communication, contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.

The case arises from a Facebook post made by Mr. Sampa on January 15, 2026, in which he alleged that a fake polling station had been set up along Lilayi Road during the Chawama Parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Sampa later publicly apologized for the statement.

This morning, Mr. Sampa, accompanied by Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Given Lubinda and other PF officials, presented himself to the police after a complaint was lodged by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

He is currently being held at Lusaka Central Police Station, where senior PF officials are seeking police bond on his behalf.

An official statement from the Zambia Police Service is yet to be issued.

SunFmTvNews