MILES SAMPA CONTENT WITH ROLE HE PLAYED IN ENSURING UPND DOES NOT WIN CHAWAMA SEAT





By Joseph Kaputula



Patriotic Front (PF) Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa says he is content with the role he played in ensuring the UPND did not scoop the Chawama seat.





And Mr. Sampa has told Phoenix News in an interview that he is ready to pay the price for defending the legacy of late former President Edgar Lungu, even if it means being sent to prison.





This follows the decision by the Republican Progressive Party (RPP) to report Mr. Sampa to police over a misleading statement he made during the just-ended Chawama by-elections regarding the existence of a fake polling station, citing his comments as capable of causing public tension, despite him apologizing to the Electoral Commission of Zambia earlier over the claim.





Mr. Sampa has accused the UPND of sponsoring the RPP, alleging a lack of acceptance by the ruling party that they lost the Chawama seat.





He has since urged the UPND to accept the loss and stop politicizing the police service by reporting him over an issue he already issued an apology for.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service has confirmed receiving a report against Mr. Sampa, lodged at Lusaka Central Police Station yesterday by ECZ Corporate Affairs Officer Raphael Phiri.





Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says the report alleges that Mr. Sampa transmitted false information about a fake polling station along Ring Road in Lusaka during the Chawama by-elections.





Mr. Chilabi says police have since opened a docket for transmission of unsolicited or deceptive communication, contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, and investigations are underway.



