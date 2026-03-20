Miles Sampa Has Never Been My Friend – Robert Chabinga



By Muzamba Siandizya



In October 2023, Miles Sampa held a controversial convention at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. There, he was declared the president of the Patriotic Front (PF) party.





But most of the party’s key figures weren’t at Mulungushi. Days later at the memorial of the late President Sata. Late president Edgar Lungu announced he was back in active politics and ready to take over PF again.





When the rest of the party learned what Sampa had done at Mulungushi, the convention was disputed by PF leadership. Many say that was the beginning of total confusion in the party.





Robert Chabinga, later appointed Leader of Opposition in Parliament, stood by Sampa at the time. From the outside, they looked like allies side by side, defending each other during a turbulent period.





But now, Chabinga drops a bombshell: “Miles Sampa has never been my friend.”



How did two men, once seen as close allies, drift apart? What really happened? Were they ever close as we thought or was it a strategy for either Sampa or Chabinga?





The full story, with all the surprises, comes out in tomorrow’s episode of Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast.



Don’t scroll past, this one is worth hearing.