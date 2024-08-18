Miles Sampa IS A LIAR, SAYS ZAMBIA NATIONAL BUILDING SOCIETY BOARD CHAIRMAN AS HE ORDERS MANAGEMENT TO INSTITUTE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE MATERO MP

Dear Madam Managing Director.

It is with surprise and dismay that I have read this story regarding the purchase by Zambia National Building Society of the building at Addis Ababa round about. The misrepresentation of facts is amazing. This in itself is proof that most of the alarming stories coming from the opposition leaders are meant to mislead the general public, and they totally lack any merit. This story is totally misleading, and it should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

That is the reason the IMF stated a few days ago that there is too much politicking in Zambia at the expense of National development, when refuting a similar story that Government, through IDC has been forced to sale Mulungushi Conference Centre, and other assets. Yet this is not the case.

There is also the alleged purchase of Zambeef farm by the government, which story is also not exactly correct. I think the opposition have run out of ideas, and they are now witch hunting by trying to create fake stories meant to discredit the government.

Now, Madam MD, kindly sit down with your colleagues and prepare a comprehensive response refuting these allegations as baseless and give the correct picture regarding the purchase of that building. Make sure you indicated how Society House was sold and how you were given authority by the Board to purchase another building to compensate for the sale of Society House. Also, give timeliness of these transactions. Indicate clearly that this was purely a prudent business decision devoid of government interference. Point out also that the Society is well managed and that at some point, you actually declared a dividend. Challenge Miles Sampa to retract this statement and find out from SS if we should threaten him with legal action. Please come out very strongly in clearing the air, and I know we are standing on firm ground. The statement should come out immediately in most media outlets, including socail media., You should work tomorrow Sunday and get all the facts and figures so that you put the record straight.

I have no doubt in my mind that we shall prevail over this matter and shame the agitators of this fake story. Should you need further guidance, please do not hesitate to reach me on this same WhatsApp number. I am currently in Ekaterinburg, Russia, but I will make myself available 24/7 as we fight to dispel this fake story and protect the image of our shareholders.

With regards

Geoffrey Samukonga

Board Chairman