Miles Sampa IS A LIAR, SAYS ZAMBIA NATIONAL BUILDING SOCIETY BOARD CHAIRMAN AS HE ORDERS MANAGEMENT TO INSTITUTE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE MATERO MP
Dear Madam Managing Director.
It is with surprise and dismay that I have read this story regarding the purchase by Zambia National Building Society of the building at Addis Ababa round about. The misrepresentation of facts is amazing. This in itself is proof that most of the alarming stories coming from the opposition leaders are meant to mislead the general public, and they totally lack any merit. This story is totally misleading, and it should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.
That is the reason the IMF stated a few days ago that there is too much politicking in Zambia at the expense of National development, when refuting a similar story that Government, through IDC has been forced to sale Mulungushi Conference Centre, and other assets. Yet this is not the case.
There is also the alleged purchase of Zambeef farm by the government, which story is also not exactly correct. I think the opposition have run out of ideas, and they are now witch hunting by trying to create fake stories meant to discredit the government.
Now, Madam MD, kindly sit down with your colleagues and prepare a comprehensive response refuting these allegations as baseless and give the correct picture regarding the purchase of that building. Make sure you indicated how Society House was sold and how you were given authority by the Board to purchase another building to compensate for the sale of Society House. Also, give timeliness of these transactions. Indicate clearly that this was purely a prudent business decision devoid of government interference. Point out also that the Society is well managed and that at some point, you actually declared a dividend. Challenge Miles Sampa to retract this statement and find out from SS if we should threaten him with legal action. Please come out very strongly in clearing the air, and I know we are standing on firm ground. The statement should come out immediately in most media outlets, including socail media., You should work tomorrow Sunday and get all the facts and figures so that you put the record straight.
I have no doubt in my mind that we shall prevail over this matter and shame the agitators of this fake story. Should you need further guidance, please do not hesitate to reach me on this same WhatsApp number. I am currently in Ekaterinburg, Russia, but I will make myself available 24/7 as we fight to dispel this fake story and protect the image of our shareholders.
With regards
Geoffrey Samukonga
Board Chairman
Has Society House been sold? Yes
Has government bought Elund park belonging to Sartunia Regna , all along known to be owned by Hakainde, Muna Hantuba and Chitalu ? Yes
So Mr Samukonga what is fake about this story???
Don’t put any unnecessary pressure on the MD ZNBS to do your spinning exercise . The truth is bare, and you can’t run away from it!
All them to fully respond. This seems to a back to back deal. They will give us a background on the society house renovation and subsequent sale. And how this now ties into the purchase of the said property.
Then if as you suggest we will see if there is a connection between African life. Its also important to remember when people speak of African Life and Life Insurance Companies. They recieve premiums to invest on behalf of policy holders. Therefore act in trust of Policy holders. That money or investment doesnt belong to the shareholders.
Bola pansi….tondolo musuma….
This is the Board Chairman of Building Society the company at the of the aspiration that you aka Mwamba cast. He is PUBLICLY giving instructions to the Managing Director of the Building Society to repond to the fake news that you and your alias cast to misinform and maliously cast aspiration on institutions and individuals.
Its important to be responisible and accountable Ba Hypocrit. Maybe when law suits make you do so, you will feeling the financial implication of the criminal let lone the malious intent of your article.
Journalism is about reporting facts. Not innuendo or slanted narratives to sway a perception about individuals.
Allow them…I meant and not all
What’s he talking about here? Facts, The Zambia National Building Society bought a building for 10million dollars. The building belonged to Aflife. African Life Insurance has connections to the president.
The government bought a building (probably overvalued as was the case of the Chiawa Zambeef farm) and this is a matter of public concern as it involves a potential conflict of interest.
The instructions by the board Chair are that;
1. We did buy a building
2. Provide a timeline for the purchase
3. Provide correct details
He doesn’t dispute that the building was bought, and he further doesn’t challenge who the seller was.
Time to put politics aside here and use our heads for once dear praise singers please.