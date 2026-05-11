MIlES SAMPA LAUNCHES “TIYENDE ALLIANCE” AS PF SPLINTERS INTO FOUR COMPETING FACTIONS

SAMPA LAUNCHES “TIYENDE ALLIANCE” AS PF SPLINTERS INTO FOUR COMPETING FACTIONS



The Miles Sampa-led Patriotic Front (PF), together with the Development Freedom Party (DFP), has launched a new political grouping called the “PF Tiyende Alliance”, bringing the number of factions claiming the PF mantle to four.





The once-unified former ruling party is now fractured into the Brian Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance, the Makebi Zulu-led PF Pamodzi Alliance, Sampa’s new PF Tiyende Alliance, and a Robert Chabinga-led faction that styles itself the “real PF” and has aligned with the UPND, all with just 95 days until the general election.





Speaking at Sunday’s launch, Sampa announced the appointment of Dr Chitalu Chilufya as PF vice-president for administration, with Charity Katongo as vice-chairperson. He said further appointments would follow as the party reconstitutes its Central Committee, which he dissolved at the last conference.





Sampa pointed to a 29 March High Court ruling by Judge Conceptor Zulu, which he said reaffirmed him as PF president for the 2023–2028 term. Citing Articles 60 and 61 of the PF constitution, he said the party would stick to the prescribed structure of 30 Central Committee members and 10 provincial chairmen as ex-officials.