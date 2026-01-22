MILES SAMPA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CYBER CRIME CHARGE AS COURT GRANTS HIM K1 MILLION BAIL





MATERO Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has pleaded not guilty to one count of use of computer systems to commit an offence contrary to section 20 of the cybercrimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





Mr. Sampa appeared before Lusaka Principal Magistrate Webster Milumbe this afternoon, following his arrest on allegations that he transmitted false information in which he claimed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia had opened a fake polling station along ring road in Lusaka during the Chawama parliamentary by-election on January 15 2026.





Mr. Sampa apologised for the utterances and was later arrested by the police, following a complaint by ECZ Corporate Affairs Officer Raphael Phiri.





During the proceeding, Mr. Sampa’s lawyer Charles Changano applied for bail pending trial in line with section 123 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the basis that his client is a not a flight risk, the offence is bailable and will comply with the conditions the court will set.





Meanwhile, Magistrate Milumbe has granted Mr. Sampa bail pending trial in the sum of K1 million in his own recognisance and two working sureties from Lusaka, with introductory letters from lawyers.



PN