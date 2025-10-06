Minister Kubayi urges Advocate Motau to clarify Madlanga Commission resignation reasons





Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on Advocate Terry Motau SC to provide further clarification regarding his resignation from the Madlanga Commission, following claims that budgetary constraints influenced his decision.





Motau, who served as the commission’s chief evidence leader, announced his resignation on 11 September, citing concerns over the adequacy of the R147.9 million allocated to the commission for the 2025/26 financial year. He expressed that the budget was insufficient for the commission’s objectives and highlighted a lack of clarity in its allocation, which he felt compromised the commission’s effectiveness .





In response, Minister Kubayi dismissed these claims, stating that the commission’s budget had been properly managed and communicated. She emphasized that no formal concerns regarding budget shortfalls had been raised with the Department of Justice. Additionally, Kubayi pointed out that Motau was directly involved in determining the fee structure for himself and his junior counsel .





The commission, chaired by retired Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was established to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system in Gauteng. Following Motau’s resignation, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC has been appointed as the new chief evidence leader .





Minister Kubayi has urged Motau to publicly clarify the true reasons behind his resignation, rather than attributing it solely to budgetary issues, to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in the commission’s work .