MINISTER SIALUBALO, URGES STRONGER MEDIA GOVERNMENT COLLABORATION AT WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY IN KASAMA



Kasama — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift S. Sialubalo, has emphasized the need for closer collaboration between the media and government institutions to enhance transparency, accountability, and national development.



Hon. Sialubalo made the remarks during the World Press Freedom Day commemoration held in Kasama District, where he was accompanied by Northern Province Minister, Hon. Leonard Mbao. The event brought together media practitioners, and government officials to celebrate the vital role of the press in a democratic society.



In his keynote address, Hon. Sialubalo highlighted the importance of a free, professional, and responsible media in shaping public discourse, holding authorities accountable, and informing citizens. He acknowledged the challenges journalists often face in the line of duty and commended their resilience and commitment to informing the nation.



“The media is a key development partner. We must work together to build a transparent, informed, and engaged society. Journalists are not adversaries but allies in our shared goal of national progress,” he said.



He called on local authorities to proactively share information with the media, particularly on development programs such as those implemented through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), to keep citizens informed and engaged.



Northern Province Minister Hon. Leonard Mbao echoed similar sentiments, assuring the media practitioners in the province of continued support.



This year’s commemoration was held under the global theme “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”.