TRUTH PREVAILS: MINISTER TAMBATAMBA TAKES STAND AGAINST FAKE NEWS





By Timmy



In a bold move to uphold the truth and protect her reputation, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Mwika Tambatamba, has demanded a retraction and public apology from Millennium TV, Daily Nation, and Zambian Monitor over a fabricated story attributed to her. This decisive action demonstrates the Minister’s commitment to accuracy and her dedication to serving the people of Zambia with integrity.





The UPND government continues to show its commitment to transparency and accountability, and Minister Tambatamba’s actions are a testament to this. We commend her for standing up against fake news and promoting truth in journalism.