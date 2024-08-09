MINISTRY OF ENERGY DIALOGUES WITH FIX ZESCO’ PROTESTERS

MINISTRY OF ENERGY DIALOGUES WITH THE CITIZENRY

Highlights from the special Engagement between Government and the FIX IT representing the citizenry on the energy sector in Zambia Chaired by the Minister of Energy Hon. Makozo Chikote MP Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Mr. Peter Phiri, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani and the Energy Regulation Board.

✅ The Minister of Energy indicated that President Hakainde Hichilema firmly believes in resolving issues through dialogue and today’s meeting is a testament to that belief.

✅ Through such engagements, solutions are sought for from various stakeholders such as the citizenry to support governments.

✅ In this regard, Government encourages citizens to participate in the “switch to save” campaign to help drive energy conservation efforts as the country navigates through this difficult time.

✅ Mr. Chikote applauded the ZESCO protesters for making it to such a dialogue which is a move in the right direction.

✅ Government noted concerns of reports on inconsistent load shedding in the big cities such as Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe. While ZESCO continues to strive for better schedule management, various factors have hindered the effective implementation of the load management schedule.

✅ Meanwhile, FIX IT representative Nawa Sitali appreciated Government’s efforts through the Ministry of Energy and ZESCO for making time for such a dialogue.

✅ Sitali said that FIX IT had called off all the protests they had planned countrywide because they wanted to dialogue and have an opportunity to speak and be heard.

✅ He added that during the dialogue, ZESCO had made a presentation on the current electricity situation in the country and some of the measures it is putting in place to mitigate the power deficit.

✅ ZESCO will continue to enhance its communication strategy and communicate more effectively to the citizenry through SMS alerts, social media updates and dedicated customer service lines.

✅ Additionally, Government will continue on the path of engaging citizens through consultative meetings.

✅ Government is ready to be held accountable to the decisions it makes and is committed to engaging stakeholders through dialogue.