MINISTRY OF ENERGY TO DELIVER 1,000MW BY DECEMBER UNDER PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE





The Ministry of Energy has identified a portfolio of strategic power projects aimed at delivering 1,000 megawatts (MW) of additional electricity to the national grid by December 2025, in line with the directive issued by President Hakainde Hichilema.





Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Electricity, Eng. Arnold Simwaba revealed this at the 59th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.





Here are the highlights:



✅The Ministry is working with public and private sector stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of these projects to address the country’s electricity deficit and boost national energy security.





✅The identified projects cut across various technologies—including solar, hydro, and thermal—and are at different stages of development, with several expected to be commissioned before year-end.





✅Explained that diversifying the energy mix is a key government priority, as over-reliance on hydropower has exposed the sector to climate-related risks.



✅Integrating solar and wind will build resilience and ensure consistent power supply going forward.





✅On the petroleum front, the Ministry of Energy PS announced that Government is advancing plans to construct a second pipeline from Dar es Salaam, specifically for the transportation of petrol under the Tazama Open Access Framework.





✅Currently, only diesel is moved through the pipeline, while petrol is still brought in by road.



✅ The open access model had already helped reduce diesel prices due to improved competition, and extending this to petrol would enhance fuel supply security, lower transport costs, and reduce pressure on road infrastructure.





✅Reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing sound and transparent energy policies aimed at increasing investment, improving efficiency, and ensuring affordable, reliable energy for all Zambians.