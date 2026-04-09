OFFICIAL STATEMENT BY THE DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL – POLITICS

PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 9th April 2026

*RE: MISLEADING REPORTS ON Given Lubinda AND THE “NO NAME PARTY” NARRATIVES

The Office of the Deputy Secretary General – Politics wishes to categorically clarify and correct misleading reports circulating in sections of the media and public discourse suggesting that Given Lubinda has endorsed Makebi Zulu as President of the Patriotic Front (PF).

These assertions are inaccurate, misleading, and do not reflect the true position articulated by Mr Lubinda in his capacity as Vice President of the Patriotic Front.

At no point did Mr Lubinda endorse Mr Zulu as President of the Patriotic Front. What he clearly stated was his acceptance of the occurrence of the convention as an event, while recognizing that its outcomes were subjected to petition by all losing aspiring candidates.

Mr Lubinda further expressed concern at how the matter, which ought to have been managed internally within party structures, was instead escalated into the public domain. This development came as a surprise to many stakeholders. However, in the interest of unity, stability, and providing closure to the process, he chose to accept the outcome, without such acceptance being misconstrued as an endorsement.

It must be clearly stated that acceptance of an event does not amount to endorsement of its outcome.

Mr Lubinda further emphasized that the so-called “No Name Party” convention cannot and should not be construed as a legitimate Patriotic Front elective process. This position is grounded in prior understanding among party stakeholders that, in the absence of the Patriotic Front name, any alternative arrangement would merely serve as a transitional mechanism through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), and not as a replacement of the Patriotic Front.

Therefore, any attempt to equate the outcomes of the “No Name Party” convention to a legitimate Patriotic Front leadership mandate is fundamentally flawed and misleading.

Mr Lubinda’s remarks were anchored on the need for unity, restraint, and strategic focus during this critical period. His statement “Unless we unite, we shall fall together as fools” was a call for cohesion within the party and the broader opposition, not an endorsement of any individual.

He further called upon all participants in the convention, including Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, and Grayford Monde, to remain committed to peace and unity as internal processes take their course.

As the Patriotic Front, we reaffirm our commitment to constitutionalism, due process, and internal democracy. Any transition of leadership must be grounded in legitimacy, consensus, and respect for established party structures.

We therefore urge members of the public, the media, and all stakeholders to refrain from misrepresenting statements for political expediency, as such actions risk deepening divisions and undermining efforts toward unity.

The Patriotic Front remains focused on strengthening its structures, fostering unity, and positioning itself effectively to serve the Zambian people.

Issued by:

Edwin Lifwekelo

Deputy Secretary General – Politics

Patriotic Front (PF