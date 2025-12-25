MK Party gives Speaker Boyce deadline of 31 December to reverse suspension of 35 MPLs in KwaZulu‑Natal





The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has formally demanded that KwaZulu‑Natal Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce withdraw her decision to suspend 35 of its members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) by 31 December 2025, threatening legal action if the deadline lapses.





In a letter of demand dated 23 December and sent by legal representatives, the party described the suspensions issued on 18 December as “unlawful, irrational and procedurally flawed.”





The lawyers argued that the affected MPLs were denied a fair hearing and that the Speaker’s actions were tainted by bias and failed to follow the legislature’s standing rules.





Boyce suspended the members along with one Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPL for what she termed “gross disorderly, violent and unlawful conduct” during a chaotic sitting on 15 December where an attempt to remove KwaZulu‑Natal Premier Thami Ntuli in a motion of no confidence collapsed amid disruptions.





The MKP’s legal challenge asserts that key procedural requirements were ignored, including the failure to specifically name members affected and to allow them to respond before sanctions were imposed.





The party also condemned the involvement of police during the session as a breach of the separation of powers.





If Boyce does not rescind the suspensions by the specified deadline, the MKP has indicated it will pursue all legal remedies, including urgent court action to protect its members' rights and representation.