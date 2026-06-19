MKHWANAZI DROPS BOMBSELL CLAIM: KZN POLICE COMMISSIONER SAYS HE RECEIVED INTELLIGENCE ABOUT AN ALLEGED WARRANT FOR HIS ARREST AND THAT OF CRIME INTELLIGENCE BOSS DUMISANI KHUMALO





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has revealed that he received intelligence indicating that an alleged warrant had been issued for his arrest, as well as for Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.





Mkhwanazi made the claim amid ongoing developments involving senior law enforcement officials, raising fresh questions about tensions and power struggles within South Africa’s policing structures.





At this stage, authorities have not publicly confirmed the existence of such a warrant, and further details surrounding the matter remain unclear.





The revelation is expected to intensify public interest in the ongoing issues involving police leadership, crime intelligence operations, and accountability within the country’s law enforcement agencies.



🇿🇦 What do you make of Mkhwanazi’s claims, and do you believe the full truth will come out?