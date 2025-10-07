‘Mkhwanazi is not proper before us’ — says Malema:

As Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was set to take his oath before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, EFF leader Julius Malema raised his objections.

•Malema has challenged the call for Mkhwanazi to take an oath without providing a dedicated sworn statement before the committee. Malema argued that Mkhwanazi merely reused or supplemented his Madlanga Commission statement and has not provided an original one for the Ad Hoc Committee.

“Where have you ever heard of the first statement being deposed as a supplementary one?,” asked Malema.

•Malema has insisted that the committee adjourn until the issues raised are addressed.

“General Mkhwanazi is not proper before us… We are not a junior of the [Madlanga] commission,” says Malema.

“I might not be a lawyer, but I’m a lawmaker. There’s no such law that says a first statement can be called a supplementary. We won’t be embarrassed in front of cameras,” added Malema.

•Other MPs from MK Party, IFP, and ANC agreed with Malema.

•Malema also wants evidence leader Arendse to be removed, accusing him of undermining the chairperson.

“I really have no confidence in him,” says Malema of Arendse.

The Ad Hoc Committee has now been adjourned briefly.

(Photo credit: sourced on X)