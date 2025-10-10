General Mkhwanazi sparks outrage after calling for spies to probe ‘captured’ journalists

Mkhwanazi sparks outrage after calling for spies to probe ‘captured’ journalists



KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has sparked outrage after calling for journalists to be investigated by state security agencies.





Appearing before Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption within the police service, Mkhwanazi accused some journalists of being “handled by Crime Intelligence” and “pushing dangerous narratives” that weaken state institutions.





He singled out City Press reporter Abram Mashego whom suggesting that he and others may be “captured.”



“You are still pushing this narrative, and I hope you are not one of those captured,” Mkhwanazi told Mashego.





Mkhwanazi said he had compiled a list of “problematic journalists” and called for “heavy penalties,” including job losses or imprisonment, for reporters who publish what he described as misinformation.





His remarks drew sharp condemnation from the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and several media houses, who labelled the comments an attack on press freedom. News24 described Mkhwanazi’s comments as “a threat to democracy,” while City Press demanded evidence to support his claims.





Mkhwanazi defended his stance, saying his criticism was directed at individuals, not the media as a whole. However, his comments have raised concerns about attempts to intimidate journalists reporting on the police and intelligence sector.