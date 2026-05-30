M’MEMBE CALLS FOR AFRICAN UNITY, SOCIAL JUSTICE AT SOUTH AFRICA LEFT CONFERENCE



JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA: Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has called for stronger African unity, economic justice, and collective action to address the challenges facing working people across the continent.





Addressing the Conference of the Left in South Africa, Dr M’membe said Africa possesses immense natural wealth but continues to struggle with poverty, inequality, unemployment, and underdevelopment due to economic systems that fail to serve the interests of the majority.





Speaking before political leaders, activists, trade unionists, and academics from across Africa, Dr M’membe stressed the need for progressive movements to unite in defending workers, peasants, youth, and other marginalized groups.





“We must build societies that place people before profit and ensure that Africa’s resources benefit the many rather than the privileged few,” Dr M’membe said.





He noted that millions of Africans continue to face rising living costs, limited access to quality healthcare and education, and shrinking economic opportunities despite the continent’s abundant resources.





The Socialist Party leader also underscored the importance of continental solidarity, arguing that African nations must work together to confront shared challenges, including economic dependency, inequality, climate change, and external exploitation.





Dr M’membe told delegates that genuine development can only be achieved through policies that prioritize social justice, democratic participation, and economic empowerment for ordinary citizens.





He further urged progressive forces across the continent to strengthen their organization and engagement with communities in order to advance transformative change.





The conference brought together representatives of left-leaning political parties, civil society organizations, labour movements, and social justice advocates to discuss the future of progressive politics in Africa and beyond.





Delegates exchanged views on strategies to tackle unemployment, inequality, food insecurity, and the growing cost-of-living crisis affecting millions of households across the continent.





Dr M’membe’s address received strong support from participants, many of whom echoed his call for greater unity among progressive movements and renewed commitment to improving the lives of Africa’s working people.





“Africa’s future depends on solidarity, justice, and the collective determination of its people to shape their own destiny,” Dr M’membe said..