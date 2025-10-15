M’MEMBE MOURNS RAILA ODINGA, HAILS HIM AS A CHAMPION OF DEMOCRACY





Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – The Socialist Party of Zambia has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister, His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga.





In a statement, the Party’s President, Dr. Fred M’membe, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





He said the passing of Mr. Odinga was a great loss not only to Kenya but to the entire African continent.



Dr. M’membe described Mr. Odinga as more than a political leader, calling him “a steadfast defender of democracy, justice, and social equality.”





He noted that Mr. Odinga’s lifelong struggle for liberation and dignity had inspired generations across Africa and beyond.





He further stated that through courage, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the common good, Mr. Odinga had become a symbol of African perseverance in the pursuit of freedom and fairness.





According to Dr. M’membe, Africa had lost one of her most consistent and visionary sons – a patriot who devoted his life to the betterment of his nation and the advancement of humanity.





He added that Mr. Odinga’s legacy would continue to live on in the hearts of all who believed in people-centered governance and the quest for a just and equitable world.





“During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with our Kenyan comrades and the Odinga family.”



He urged Africans to let Mr. Odinga’s “revolutionary spirit” inspire continued efforts toward the ideals for which he had lived and struggled.





“May Comrade Raila’s revolutionary spirit continue to inspire us all to work toward the ideals for which he lived and struggled. May his soul rest in eternal peace and power,” Dr. M’membe stated.