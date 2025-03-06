M’MEMBE WARNS UPND AGAINST ATTACKING CATHOLIC CHURCH



Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has criticized the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) for what he describes as targeted attacks on Catholic bishops from the Eastern Province, warning that the government is on a self-destructive path by confronting the Church.



Dr. M’membe expressed concern over what he sees as a deliberate pattern of attacks against outspoken bishops, particularly Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka and Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri of Chipata.



He recalled that UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda previously labeled Archbishop Banda as the “Lucifer of Zambia,” while Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa recently criticized Bishop Phiri for raising concerns over service delivery, poverty, and the high cost of living.





Dr. M’membe accused government of attempting to isolate these bishops from the Catholic Church as a whole, possibly to pressure the Vatican into silencing or replacing them with figures more favorable to the government.





He also criticized the UPND’s refusal to apologize for these attacks. He noted that while President Hakainde Hichilema had previously apologized to the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) over police actions against Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe, similar apologies have not been extended to Archbishop Banda or Bishop Phiri, despite public calls for one.





Addressing concerns over religious favoritism, Dr. M’membe went further, suggesting that the UPND’s actions might be part of a broader strategy to weaken the Catholic Church’s influence in Zambia.



He questioned whether government was showing religious favoritism, speculating that President Hichilema’s membership in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) could be influencing efforts to elevate the SDA Church above the Catholic Church.





“Such actions could deepen religious divisions in Zambia,” he warned, urging government to respect Zambia’s religious harmony and avoid any moves that could fuel sectarian tensions.





Dr. M’membe defended the Catholic Church’s right to speak on social and political issues, stating that it has a moral responsibility to advocate for justice, development, and peace.





He called on President Hichilema to personally apologize to Archbishop Banda and Bishop Phiri, warning that failure to do so would reinforce perceptions that the UPND is actively working against the Catholic Church.





M’membe cautioned the UPND against attacking religious leaders, stating that such a move would be politically costly and detrimental to the country’s unity.